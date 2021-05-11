The Alternative Reference Rates Committee ("ARRC") highlighted market indicators that it will consider when recommending a forward-looking Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") term rate:

continued growth in the volume of overnight SOFR-linked derivatives;

a discernable increase in the liquidity of SOFR derivatives; and

visible growth in cash products offerings, such as loans, that are linked to SOFR averages, either in advance or in arrears.

