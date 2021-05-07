The CFTC issued an Order of Registration to Mercado Mexicano de Derivados, S.A. de C.V. ("MexDer"), a Foreign Board of Trade ("FBOT") located in Mexico City. The Order provides MexDer's members and other U.S. participants with direct access to MexDer's order entry and trade matching system.

The CFTC determined that MexDer satisfies the FBOT registration requirements under CEA Section 4(b)(1) and Part 48 ("Registration of Foreign Boards of Trade") of the CFTC Rules, granting direct access, subject to MexDer's compliance with current statutory and regulatory requirements and any new regulations promulgated by the CFTC.

