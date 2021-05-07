Rule 18f-4 is somewhat unusual in that it gives management investment companies (including business development companies but excluding money market funds, "Funds") alternative means of complying with its exemption from Sections 18 and 61. A Fund may either:

Limit the way and extent to which the Fund engages in derivatives transactions (a "Limited Derivatives User"), or

Adopt a Derivatives Risk Management Program (a "DRM Program") that, among other requirements, limits the Fund's Value-at-Risk ("VaR") relative to an index, its non-derivatives portfolio or its net assets (a "VaR Fund").

