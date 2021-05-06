Our last post provided a big picture summary of the steps required to calculate a Fund's "derivatives exposure" for purposes of new Rule 18f-4. The post may have left an impression that this process should not be that difficult. To provide additional perspective, we offer the following equation for calculating derivatives exposure.

If interest rate and currency hedges satisfy the following condition:

Then a Fund will be a limited derivatives user when:

Where: Continue reading the full blog post at The Asset Management ADVocate

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.