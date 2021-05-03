In an effort to pursue unlawful trading in the derivatives markets, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") and U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") have in recent years engaged in unprecedented levels of cooperation. Jones Day partners Josh Sterling and Brian Rabbitt discuss the ongoing cooperation between the DOJ and CFTC in bringing and settling cases, the role of data analytics in identifying cases, recent notable cases, and what market participants should know about successfully resolving an investigation.

