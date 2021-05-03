Welcome to the latest issue of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest-a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBORtransition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

For additional resources and an introduction to our global cross-practice IBOR Transition Task Force, please visit Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition portal.

News and Developments | Events

NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS

United States - General

ARRC Announces the Second Event in its Series "The SOFR Symposium: The Final Year"

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 28 April 2021

The next event, on 11 May 2021, will address insights from the Official Sector Steering Group and SOFR, Term Rates, and Loan Market Developments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 27 April 2021

The updated FAQs include the effect of the 5 March 2021 announcements about the cessation of the publication of LIBOR.

Key Principles to Guide the ARRC as it Considers the Conditions it Believes are Necessary to Recommend a Forward-Looking SOFR Term Rate

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 20 April 2021

Key principles include being rooted in a robust and sustainable base of derivatives transactions over time and having a limited scope of use.

To read the full article click here

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.