It's now almost three months since the 2020 ISDA IBOR Fallbacks Protocol (the "Protocol") went live. In April, a US "legislative solution" became law for tough LIBOR legacy derivatives contracts governed by New York law, and in Germany the German Banking Association's "Supplementary Agreement for IBOR Succession", is gathering momentum.

In our latest, slide packed, video webinar (CLICK HERE ) Mayer Brown partners Edmund Parker and Patrick Scholl Patrick Scholl reflect on:

How successful has the ISDA Protocol been?

What does the FCA Announcement on the future cessation or loss of representativeness of all 35 LIBOR benchmarks mean in the context of the Protocol?

What impact will the US "Legislative solution" which became law this week have on US tough legacy contracts?

How do you prepare for non-standard remediation?

What do you need to know about the German Banking Association's "Supplementary Agreement for IBOR succession"

