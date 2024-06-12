Sustainability And Climate Change For NJ Developers Webinar Recording

On January 16, 2024, Riker Danzig's Environmental Group presented a webinar, "Sustainability and Climate Change for New Jersey Developers." Developing new projects has always been a challenge in New Jersey. Regulatory initiatives directed at climate change and sustainability have driven these challenges to new levels. As developers search for scarce development or redevelopment sites, projects are subject to increasing regulatory and public scrutiny. Clear compliance with State and local rules is a must, and "going above and beyond" is especially important to consider for potentially controversial projects like warehouses, redevelopment of contaminated sites, and commercial or industrial development that encroaches on residential areas. This seminar provided an overview and perspective on the impacts of new programs on real estate development:

The Governor's Office of Climate Action Initiatives;

Protect Against Climate Threats ("PACT") and Resilient Environments and Landscapes ("REAL");

Flood hazard, wetlands, waterfront development and related NJDEP land use programs; and

Opportunities to mitigate third-party objections

Speakers

Brad Vander Vliet

Vice President, Industrial

Crow Holdings Development

Steven T. Senior

Partner and Co-Chair of Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

Jaan M. Haus

Partner in Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

Jordan M. Asch

Associate in Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.