12 June 2024

Sustainability And Climate Change For NJ Developers Webinar Recording

RD
On January 16, 2024, Riker Danzig's Environmental Group presented a webinar, "Sustainability and Climate Change for New Jersey Developers."
United States Environment
On January 16, 2024, Riker Danzig's Environmental Group presented a webinar, "Sustainability and Climate Change for New Jersey Developers." Developing new projects has always been a challenge in New Jersey. Regulatory initiatives directed at climate change and sustainability have driven these challenges to new levels. As developers search for scarce development or redevelopment sites, projects are subject to increasing regulatory and public scrutiny. Clear compliance with State and local rules is a must, and "going above and beyond" is especially important to consider for potentially controversial projects like warehouses, redevelopment of contaminated sites, and commercial or industrial development that encroaches on residential areas. This seminar provided an overview and perspective on the impacts of new programs on real estate development:

  • The Governor's Office of Climate Action Initiatives;
  • Protect Against Climate Threats ("PACT") and Resilient Environments and Landscapes ("REAL");
  • Flood hazard, wetlands, waterfront development and related NJDEP land use programs; and
  • Opportunities to mitigate third-party objections

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

