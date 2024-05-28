ARTICLE
28 May 2024

This Week's Climate Policy Update

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on Demand for Electric Power in the U.S., highlighting the growing challenges and opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI)...
Worldwide Environment
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on Demand for Electric Power in the U.S., highlighting the growing challenges and opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and energy. The leading utility trade association, Edison Electric Institute, is suing the Biden administration over its recent ruling mandating fossil fuel power plants to utilize carbon capture and storage. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued further instructions regarding the domestic content bonus of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to support American workers and businesses in their efforts to advance the clean energy economy.

