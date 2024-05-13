ARTICLE
13 May 2024

California Water Views - 2024 Outlook

Nossaman LLP
Welcome to Nossaman's California Water Views – 2024 Outlook.
Welcome to Nossaman's California Water Views – 2024 Outlook. April 1st is an important milestone in California's water year – marking the annual snowpack assessment and related drought determination – so now is a good time to take stock of where we are, and what awaits.

Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys and policy advisors who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they're watching now and for the year ahead. Their perspectives on issues ranging from climate change and infrastructure funding to an ever-evolving regulatory landscape are available in our 2024 Outlook.

Download Nossaman's California Water Views – 2024 Outlook to read more about these topics.

