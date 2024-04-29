On Earth Day, President Joe Biden touted clean energy investments in hopes of garnering support ahead of the 2024 election. At the state level, 24 attorneys general filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to pause the implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) methane emissions regulations. Finally, the European Union's (EU) demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is slated to peak this year.

