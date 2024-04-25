On April 4, 2024, rather than waiting for the Eighth Circuit to issue a ruling on plaintiffs' pending emergency motion for an administrative stay of the SEC's final rule regarding the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors, the SEC opted to issue its own stay, preventing the rule from taking effect on May 28, 2024, as previously scheduled. Companies whose filings would have required inclusion of emissions-related data will not need to include such information in forthcoming filings until the challenge is resolved, or, the SEC lifts its own stay.

