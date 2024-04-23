ARTICLE

On April 9, Kerri L. Barsh, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice, hosted and presented to visitors from Washington, D.C.'s Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security & Resource Strategy – National Defense University at the firm's Miami office. Kerri's presentation focused onkey issues and challenges with respect to the environment and climate change from the private sector's perspective.

Originally established in 1924 as the Army Industrial College, the Eisenhower Schoolprepares select military officers, government civilians, and international officers for the national security challenges of the 21st century. Included among this year's roster were three colonels from the U.S. Air Force, five lieutenant colonels from the U.S.Army and U.S. Air Force, representatives from the Defense Intelligence Agency, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security,Defense Logistics Agency, and General Services Administration, along with colonels from the Maldives and Tunisia.

