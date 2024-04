ARTICLE

Kevin Ewing led a tight, focused discussion of what matters in the new SEC climate disclosure rule. He discussed the key points of concern, their practical implications for mandatory and voluntary reporting, the status of rule-blocking litigation, and next steps for in-house counsel to consider.

