The Senate voted to overturn the Biden administration's transportation rule requiring local and state transit authorities to set highway greenhouse gas emission restrictions. On the state level, Kentucky lawmakers prepare to override Gov. Andy Beshear's (D-KY) veto of a bill that would elongate the retirement process of coal plants. Finally, at a recent International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting, the body committed to implementing a carbon emissions tax in 2025 as a part of its revised greenhouse gas strategy.

