The Department of the Treasury published new guidance on securing bonus tax credits within the Inflation Reduction Act ( P.L. 117-169; IRA) for offshore wind projects. Before the Virginia legislative session expired, lawmakers passed numerous bipartisan environmental bills. Governor Glenn Younkin (R-VA) must decide on the bills' fate by April 8, 2024. Finally, the United Nations (U.N.) announced that it plans to finalize stricter greenhouse gas emissions penalties for the international shipping sector by 2027.

