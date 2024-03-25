In a never ending saga to the climate disclosure rules, on March 15, the Fifth Circuit temporarily stayed the recently adopted climate change disclosure rules.

A number of lawsuits were filed shortly after the rules were adopted by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this month. We expect the various pending appeals on the subject to be consolidated with a determination as to whether or not this "stay" will "stay" in place (pun intended).

To read our initial post regarding the SEC's climate change disclosure rules, click here. We will continue to monitor these developments and provide updates as they are available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.