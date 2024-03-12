The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is slated to release its long-awaited climate-risk disclosure rule. On the state level, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore alerted six large companies that their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies could prevent them from receiving state contracts. Moreover, the United Kingdom has committed to leaving the Energy Charter Treaty because of its "outdated" strategies.

