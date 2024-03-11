Yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scheduled an Open Meeting for March 6, 2024 to consider, among other things, the adoption of climate disclosure rules. The rules were originally proposed on March 22, 2022.1

At the Open Meeting, it is expected that the Commission will adopt the climate disclosure rules by a 3-2 vote and that the final rules will not contain requirements to disclose Scope 3 emissions. After the final rules are issued, we will prepare a Client Alert summarizing the material changes from the Proposing Release.

Footnote

1. See The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors (Mar. 22, 2022) (the "Proposing Release"). A summary of the Proposing Release can be found in the Willkie Client Alert here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.