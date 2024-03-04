ARTICLE

What To Know About The Recent OEHHA Hearings Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger The California Proposition 65 short-form warning saga continues. We authored articles in both Bloomberg Law and Corporate Compliance...

Purchaser's Participation In Environmental Diligence — Securing BFPP Defenses Against CERCLA Liability Arnold & Porter A new standard for Phase I Environmental Site Assessments (Phase I) went into effect this week. Beginning on February 13, if a Phase I is used to establish purchaser's performance...

Does A "Recyclable" Product Actually Have To Be Accepted By Recycling Facilities? Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Can you promote that a product is recyclable, when it's made of recyclable plastic, if that product isn't widely accepted by recycling facilities? That was the issue in a recent case in federal court in California.

The PFAS Liability Abyss Mintz Some of you may be old enough to remember the movie Wall Street and, if you are, you might remember that just before Bud is taken into federal custody, Lou says "man looks in the abyss, there's nothing staring back at him.

Contaminants Compass: February 2024 Edition McGuireWoods LLP "Contaminants Compass" is a monthly McGuireWoods newsletter that provides updates, legal observations and actionable tips to navigate the evolving legal challenges...