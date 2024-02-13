United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update
13 February 2024
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
President Joe Biden vetoed GOP-backed legislation blocking
foreign-made products in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
Meanwhile, on the international stage, Europe is bracing for the
impacts of the Biden administration's decision to pause the
approval process for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. On the
state level, Virginia Democrats continue to push amendments that
would require Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas
Initiative (RGGI).
To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please
click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States
Investors Pull Money From ESG Funds
Mintz
It has been reported--based upon an analysis by Morningstar--that "[i]nvestors pulled $5 billion from U.S. sustainable funds in the fourth quarter [of 2023] for a total of $13 billion last year.
2023 PFAS Regulatory Roundup And Looking Ahead
K&L Gates
On Thursday, 14 December 2023, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Second Annual Progress Report under.the 2021 PFAS Strategic Roadmap outlining notable regulatory actions...
One More Problem With The Climate Superfund Act
Foley Hoag LLP
While the Act certainly looks much like a tax, I failed to point out that the Act omits what is typically the biggest selling point of a carbon tax – its impact on prices and consumption behavior.