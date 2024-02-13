President Joe Biden vetoed GOP-backed legislation blocking foreign-made products in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Meanwhile, on the international stage, Europe is bracing for the impacts of the Biden administration's decision to pause the approval process for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. On the state level, Virginia Democrats continue to push amendments that would require Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

