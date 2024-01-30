Worldwide:
This Week's Climate Policy Update - 18 January 2024
30 January 2024
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tom Carper (D-DE) are calling on
President Joe Biden to modify the U.S. Treasury's proposed
thresholds for hydrogen production tax credits. On the state level,
Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) most recent budget will cut climate
funding despite the state's progress in climate action.
Agreements from the Conference of Parties 28 (COP28) are likely to
serve as legal evidence for action against oil companies and
countries reliant on fossil fuels.
To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please
click here.
