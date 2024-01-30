Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tom Carper (D-DE) are calling on President Joe Biden to modify the U.S. Treasury's proposed thresholds for hydrogen production tax credits. On the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) most recent budget will cut climate funding despite the state's progress in climate action. Agreements from the Conference of Parties 28 (COP28) are likely to serve as legal evidence for action against oil companies and countries reliant on fossil fuels.

