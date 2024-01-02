This week, the Biden administration issued its plan to reduce emissions related to air travel. In Pennsylvania, Co-Chairs of Gov. Josh Shapiro's (D-PA) Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Working Group penned an op-ed calling for lawmakers to work with the Governor on a cap-and-invest regulation. Finally, the European Commission noted that European Union countries are at risk of missing climate-related targets.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.