Worldwide:
This Week's Climate Policy Update - December 19, 2023
02 January 2024
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This week, the Biden administration issued its plan to reduce
emissions related to air travel. In Pennsylvania, Co-Chairs of Gov.
Josh Shapiro's (D-PA) Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)
Working Group penned an op-ed calling for lawmakers to work with
the Governor on a cap-and-invest regulation. Finally, the European
Commission noted that European Union countries are at risk of
missing climate-related targets.
To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Worldwide
COP28 Update: Agreement Reached On Loss And Damage Fund
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
On November 30, 2023, the first day of COP28, nearly 190 countries finalized the terms for the framework of a loss and damage fund to assist developing countries to respond to harms caused by climate change.
Legal Liability For Soil Contamination In Mexico
Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton
Although environmental law issues should generally be considered in any transaction, this article undertakes a brief review of the relevance of such issues in projects involving real estate.
EPA Finalizes Methane Emission Regulations
Jones Day
The Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") finalized regulations designed to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry by 80% in coming years at both new and existing facilities.