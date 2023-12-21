Major climate action has occurred over the past three weeks, including the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) finalized rule on methane pollution and the Department of Energy's (DOE) proposed guidance regarding foreign entities of concern as included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58; IIJA). On the state level, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) announced that his administration will appeal the Commonwealth Court's determination to block Pennsylvania from entering the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Conference of Parties 28 (COP28) culminated with diplomats from approximately 200 countries committing to a transition away from fossil fuels.

