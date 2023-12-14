COP28 - December 8, 2023 Recap
- Today's COP28 theme focusing on youth and children saw the hosting of the second edition of the RewirEd Summit, which places education at the forefront of the climate agenda. Speakers at the Summit included ministers, UN representatives and industry leaders, and sessions focused on youth action and solutions to climate change, climate education and creating education systems for a sustainable future.
- Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, held a press conference today to kick off the second week of COP28. He discussed the historic deals that have already been made at the conference and expressed hope that participants would be able to reach consensus on the rest of the agenda. Yesterday, Australia's climate change minister pledged $100 million in climate finance, mainly focused on Pacific countries.
