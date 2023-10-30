A cross-practice team of nearly 50 attorneys at Arnold & Porter has just published a book in partnership with the American Bar Association. Environmental, Social, Governance: The Professional's Guide to the Law and Practice of ESG is the ABA's new comprehensive resource aimed at assisting companies and their legal advisors in effectively managing the complex landscape of ESG issues. Consisting of five parts and 24 chapters covering diverse ESG-related topics, the book is designed to help organizations make informed decisions aligned with their strategic objectives.

"[This] book explains and elucidates, with remarkable depth and breadth, the wide array of disparate subjects that ESG encompasses. Depth-wise, the book is a legal practitioner's dream, because it contributes highly detailed and nuanced practical advice on the law governing issues ranging from climate change, to animal rights, to diversity equity and inclusion, to worker-employee well-being. As for breadth, the book exposes the reader to the detailed ESG legal roadmap, not only within the United States, but also in the United Kingdom and the European Union. ... In short, the book is comprehensive, well-organized, insightful, and practical. I commend it to anyone charged with confronting ESG issues in their business organization, and to practitioners in search of the tools needed to navigating what may well be the most challenging business organizational governance issues encountered in our times." – From the Foreword by the Honorable Jack Jacobs (former Delaware Supreme Court Justice)

To learn more about the book and order a copy, click here.

