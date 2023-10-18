This week's renewed contest for House Speakership gives a lackluster outlook for climate policy progress, as the current slate of GOP candidates brings equivocal, untested or obstructive positions to bear on such issues. The Treasury Department advanced instructions for car dealers to enable immediate access to federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credits for consumers. In Texas, oil and gas regulators are taking the first steps to address industrial waste issues, responding to green advocates' warnings about potential groundwater contamination. Finally, emerging violence in Israel has incited fears about a broader regional conflict and its ability to impact oil supply in the Middle East.
