The White House took steps this week to define a national standard for "zero-emission" buildings and limit the number of leases available to offshore oil and gas drillers. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler spoke optimistically about the alignment of a new California law with the agency's proposed corporate climate disclosure rules. At the state level, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) signaled support for Pennsylvania's participation in emission-reduction processes like "cap-and-invest" but withheld approval for the state's joining of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Lastly, the International Climate and Energy Summit convened in Madrid to discuss necessary measures for keeping Paris Agreement goals on track.
