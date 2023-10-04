Commonly known as "forever chemicals" due to their ability to persist in the environment, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are an emerging contaminant of concern that the United States Environmental Protection Agency is currently promulgating regulations to address. The long-awaited adoption of an enforceable Maximum Contaminant Level for PFAS will bring sweeping changes and challenges to public water systems across the country. We provide insights on the on-going PFAS rulemaking process and what it might mean for the water industry in our California Water Views – 2023 Outlook.

The inaugural issue of Nossaman's California Water Views – 2023 Outlook covers these developments and other pressing topics affecting the water industry today, including water system consolidations, inverse condemnation, climate change, and more.

