The Biden-Harris administration announced the American Climate Corps Initiative, which will train more than 20,000 young people in jobs to combat climate change. Moreover, the Department of Energy reported that heavy industry companies are not on track to meet emission targets set by the President. On the local level, five states have joined California in implementing their own Climate Action Corps. Finally, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rolled back climate targets that were intended for the United Kingdom to meet a 2050 net-zero emission goal.

