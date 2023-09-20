Home
USA
United States
Environment
CONTRIBUTOR
ARTICLE

United States: California AG Sues Fossil Fuel Companies, Alleging They Misled Consumers About Climate Change

20 September 2023
by Jeff Greenbaum
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Your LinkedIn Connections
with the authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that he filed a lawsuit against five of the world's largest oil and gas companies, as well as the American Petroleum Institute, alleging that they misled consumers about the impact that the use of fossil fuels will have on the planet.

In announcing the lawsuit, Bonta said, "Oil and gas companies have privately known the truth for decades — that the burning of fossil fuels leads to climate change — but have fed us lies and mistruths to further their record-breaking profits at the expense of our environment."

The complaint, which runs more than 130 pages, alleges a variety of claims, including public nuisance, damage to natural resources, false advertising, misleading environmental marketing, unfair, unlawful, and fraudulent business practices, and products liability.

The essence of the AG's complaint is that, even though fossil fuel companies knew about the environmental harms associated with the use of fossil fuels, they "mounted a disinformation campaign beginning at least as early as the 1970s to discredit the burgeoning scientific consensus on climate change; deny their own knowledge of climate change related threats; create doubt in the minds of consumers, the media, teachers, policymakers, and the public about the reality and consequences of the impacts of burning fossil fuels; and delay the necessary transition to a lower-carbon future."

California joins a number of other jurisdictions alleging similar claims. We'll be closing watching these lawsuits as they develop. Not only could they have significant impact on the fossil fuel companies, of course, but these cases could also provide further guidance to marketers generally about the extent to which they are responsible for larger societal harms that could result in connection with the use of their products.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

AUTHOR(S)
Jeff Greenbaum
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
ARTICLE TAGS
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States
EPA's Office Of Enforcement And Compliance Assurance Announces That It Will Focus CERCLA Enforcement Efforts On Manufacturers
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement arm intends to focus the Agency's remediation and cost-recovery efforts under the federal Superfund law on manufacturers...
Sackett v. EPA Aftermath: EPA's New WOTUS Rule Has Unforeseen Impacts In 27 States Challenging Previous Biden Rule
Polsinelli LLP
On August 29, 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) released an updated and final rule amending the previous...
Taft Is A Global Leader In PFAS Forever Chemicals Litigation And Advisory Work
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Taft attorneys have been at the forefront of issues relating to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) for more than two decades.
New EPA Guidance On Lithium-Ion Batteries Leaves Critical Questions Unanswered
Beveridge & Diamond
Key topics covered in the new guidance document are summarized below, together with some of the main shortcomings in the EPA discussion of each.
EPA Narrows "Waters Of The United States" Definition Following Sackett Ruling
Jenner & Block
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers recently announced a revised and final rule amending the definition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS)...
Cracking Down On Carbon Markets: CFTC And FTC Exercise Heightened Scrutiny (Podcast)
Holland & Knight
This episode of the "Eyes on Washington" podcast series by Holland & Knight's Public Policy & Regulation Group is presented by attorneys Halley Townsend, Andy Kriha and Alex Holtan of the firm's ...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.
Related Articles
The Role Of Tax Incentives In Driving Carbon Capture And Environmental Compliance (Podcast) Bracewell
Pennsylvania DEP Publishes Final Interim Environmental Justice Policy K&L Gates
State-By-State Guide To NRD Programs In All 50 States And Puerto Rico Arnold & Porter
California GHG Emissions And Climate Risk Bills Near Finalization Cooley LLP
Amazonian Nations Sign Joint Declaration But Fail To Agree Joint Target To End Illegal Deforestation Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Mondaq Webinars
SEP27
The Fintech Race in the GCC
AX Law
SEP28
Office Handbook Under Hong Kong Employment Laws in Particular of Personal Data Protection, Cybersecurity and More
Stevenson, Wong & Co
More Webinars
Comparative Guides
Anti-Corruption & Bribery
Artificial Intelligence
Aviation Finance
Aviation Regulation
Banking Regulation
More Guides
Mondaq Advice Centres
United States
Advertising and Marketing
United States
Telemarketing
United States
COVID-19
Global
Trademarks in SAARC Countries
United States
International Trade Law & Customs
 
More MACs
Curated Content
Sonora Lithium
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC
Upcoming Events
SEP26
Speaking Engagement: Strafford CLE: Hotel Franchise Agreements And Comfort Letters: Legal Challenges For Real Estate Lenders
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
Webinar San Francisco United States
SEP27
Hot Topics In Environmental Litigation
Riker Danzig LLP
Webinar Morristown United States
More filters
Mondaq Social Media

  © Mondaq® Ltd 1994 - 2023. All Rights Reserved.