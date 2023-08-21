Bill Tarantino spoke to the Daily Journal about a state court judge's ruling that Montana must consider climate change when evaluating new projects, establishing a framework for similar lawsuits that seek to hold governments and industries liable for damages caused by fossil fuels.

According to Bill, Judge Kathy Seeley's decision was "a remarkable ruling and a strong departure from the other state and federal courts who have faced lawsuits asserting similar theories."

"The court focuses on a broad range of injuries, including the mental health and well-being of the plaintiffs, and concludes that those injuries could be addressed through expanding Montana's permitting discretion to consider climate change," Bill added. "It's a novel approach."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved