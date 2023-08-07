This week, the Biden administration launched rebate programs for distribution transformers and critical industrial equipment while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a new rule to accelerate the integration of renewable energy into the power grid. Recent studies have confirmed that climate change is depleting the Colorado River and that climate change adaptations will cost Pennsylvania over $15 billion by 2040. Internationally, the United Nations (U.N.) recently declared an era of "global boiling" just as the European Union (EU) finalized a rule to ease corporate environmental, social and governance requirements.

