On July 28, 2023, the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) proposed reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations governing how federal agencies review the environmental effects of major federal projects. The proposed rules follow amendments to NEPA itself that were enacted in June 2023 through the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, which addressed, among other things, the federal debt ceiling.

The proposed rules make significant changes to the previous NEPA regulations as amended in 2020 during the Trump administration. Before those amendments, the regulations had remained largely unchanged since 1978. The proposed rules undo many of the Trump-era changes, restore several of the 1978 provisions, and add new provisions—in particular, giving a much more prominent role to climate change and environmental justice in the NEPA review process.

The proposed changes will no doubt be significant for projects that substantially increase greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. The rules, if finalized, could make it harder for agencies reviewing those projects to justify their impacts and could lead agencies and project proponents alike to pursue more environmentally beneficial alternatives and more stringent mitigation measures. They could also lead to a more uniform and thorough approach to agency assessments of climate impacts, particularly in conjunction with CEQ's recently issued interim NEPA guidance that instructs agencies regarding how to assess greenhouse gas emissions.

Still, the proposed rules may not live up to the Biden administration's stated goal of making reviews more efficient, particularly for clean energy and regional transmission projects intended to reduce emissions and benefit the climate. Many are concerned that lengthy reviews of such projects could prevent them from coming online quickly and helping to stave off the worst effects of climate change. While the proposed rules do include some efficiency provisions, regarding setting milestones and establishing timeframes for reviews, for example, the proposed rules largely codify existing guidance and current agency practice. And when it comes to timing of reviews, the proposed rules also do not explicitly distinguish between projects that benefit the climate compared with projects that increase emissions.

CEQ's proposal is subject to public comment, so the final rules may end up addressing these concerns. Yet given that the recent NEPA legislative reforms themselves were quite modest, there may be only so much CEQ can do on its own through rulemaking. Nonetheless, this isn't the Biden administration's only chance to quicken energy permitting: pending actions in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy aim to streamline the interconnection process and interregional transmission permitting, while Congress continues to debate the nature and scope of legislative permitting reforms. Put in that context, CEQ's proposed changes to the NEPA regulations represent a notable, albeit incremental, piece in a larger permitting reform puzzle.

We analyze the key provisions in the proposed NEPA reforms below. Stakeholders have until September 29, 2023 to submit comments.

Defining "Effects" to Include Climate Change and Environmental Justice: The proposed rules add climate change and environmental justice to the definition of environmental "effects" agencies must consider. Adding climate change is consistent with recent interim NEPA guidance on how agencies should assess a project's greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed rules don't go as far as the guidance in suggesting that agencies prioritize projects with climate benefits. Yet the regulatory requirement that agencies consider climate effects, in conjunction with the guidance, suggests that climate-beneficial projects will generally receive more favorable treatment than projects that substantially increase emissions. The addition of environmental justice is also important and consistent with the administration's policies that prioritize vulnerable communities. CEQ's proposal will codify environmental justice considerations in environmental reviews at the federal level. To date, such considerations have been primarily addressed at the state level—for instance, in Massachusetts and New York under their state NEPA equivalents.

The proposed rules must still clear a few hurdles before they are finalized, including the public comment period, which ends on September 29, 2023. Republicans in Congress have already sharply criticized CEQ's proposal. They see it as imposing significant hurdles in environmental reviews writ large and are particularly concerned with the focus on climate change and the rules' potential to bog down projects with significant anticipated greenhouse gas emissions. If finalized, the rules may also be challenged in court. Stay tuned for more updates as the rulemaking process unfolds.

