This week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline sought intervention from the Supreme Court amid construction freezes, while the Bureau of Land Management proposed heftier fees for drilling on federal land. In California, lawmakers are considering a move to equip all new electric cars with bidirectional technology. In Wyoming, a massive wind farm project broke ground. Meanwhile, international news highlights Japan's controversial coal blending plan, the environmental impact of Venezuela's oil industry and Canada's framework to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

