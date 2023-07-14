Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced the Senate's plans to tackle permitting reform prior to the August recess. Last week, the Biden administration approved what would be the largest offshore wind project in the United States. This comes as nationwide carbon emissions reportedly fell for the first time under President Biden. In California, traditional energy companies are lobbying against proposed emissions disclosure requirements. Finally, heat records around the world were broken earlier this month and Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is planning a visit to China.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

