United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update (July 12, 2023)
14 July 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced the Senate's
plans to tackle permitting reform prior to the August recess. Last
week, the Biden administration approved what would be the largest
offshore wind project in the United States. This comes as
nationwide carbon emissions reportedly fell for the first time
under President Biden. In California, traditional energy companies
are lobbying against proposed emissions disclosure requirements.
Finally, heat records around the world were broken earlier this
month and Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is planning a visit
to China.
To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please
click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States
ESG On The Rise
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Companies are facing increased federal, state, and public scrutiny regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Amidst this momentum, it is important for companies operating in all sectors to address...
PFAS And The Challenge Of Cleaning Up "Forever"
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
From a stream of legal challenges, to ever-expanding regulations on things like cosmetics and drinking water, PFAS are the "forever chemicals" keeping companies...
State Attorneys General Activity On The Rise
McGuireWoods LLP
State attorneys general (AGs) increasingly are scrutinizing the actions of private-sector businesses on a variety of topics, from environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies...