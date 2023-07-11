The Department of Energy (DOE) is slated to announce a new initiative to support the development of hydrogen hubs. Meanwhile, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved construction for the Mountain Valley pipeline. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced that the state's first offshore wind farm is making progress. Finally, the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative is pursuing a standard to measure companies' progress on climate goals.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

