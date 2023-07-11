United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update
11 July 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Department of Energy (DOE) is slated to announce a new
initiative to support the development of hydrogen hubs. Meanwhile,
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved
construction for the Mountain Valley pipeline. In New York, Gov.
Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced that the state's first offshore
wind farm is making progress. Finally, the Voluntary Carbon Markets
Integrity Initiative is pursuing a standard to measure
companies' progress on climate goals.
