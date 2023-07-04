As the world grapples with the increasing impact of climate change, one pressing issue is the management of air quality in the workplace. In a recent CNBC article, I spoke with reporter Cheryl Winokur Munk to discuss the importance of companies understanding the regulations and best practices surrounding air quality. My quotes are featured below.

"It absolutely makes sense for companies to start thinking about these issues and develop strategies to respond."

"While the California regulation mainly applies to outdoor workers, even companies with indoor workspaces could fall under the requirements if they don't meet the threshold for exemption"

"I wouldn't be surprised if more and more states adopt these regulations that apply to companies."

"Companies should look to these states for guidance in understanding the best practices for dealing with wildfire smoke and other air quality issues."

Read the full CNBC article >>

