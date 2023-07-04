United States:
Wildfires And Its Implications For Companies
04 July 2023
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
As the world grapples with the increasing impact of climate
change, one pressing issue is the management of air quality in the
workplace. In a recent CNBC article, I spoke with reporter Cheryl
Winokur Munk to discuss the importance of companies understanding
the regulations and best practices surrounding air quality. My
quotes are featured below.
"It absolutely makes sense for companies to start
thinking about these issues and develop strategies to
respond."
"While the California regulation mainly applies to
outdoor workers, even companies with indoor workspaces could fall
under the requirements if they don't meet the threshold for
exemption"
"I wouldn't be surprised if more and more states
adopt these regulations that apply to companies."
"Companies should look to these states for guidance in
understanding the best practices for dealing with wildfire smoke
and other air quality issues."
Read the full CNBC article >>
