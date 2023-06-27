Alvarez & Marsal and Dynamo Energy Hub have joined forces to develop a new report: Investing at the Vanguard of Climate Tech. The report explores a new paradigm for practical investment in climate startups that avoids the sins of Clean Tech 1.0 and capitalizes on the unique market conditions driving the energy transition boom. This new framework focuses on business model classification and sector designation. In effect, investors will see the best results from startups with business models they understand and that are most compatible with their existing portfolios.

The launch of this report is through the leadership of a joint team. From Alvarez & Marsal, Julie McLaughlin, Managing Director, Energy led the effort with support from Rachel Burns, Director and Hedan Liu, Manager. The Dynamo Energy Hub team members included, Meade Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, Kristin Barbato, Co-Founder and President, and Desean Taber, Manager of Business Development.

ABOUT ALVAREZ & MARSAL ENERGY

Since its founding in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal has provided companies with the leadership, action and results necessary to drive transformation and profitable growth. Today it is one of the world's fastest growing professional services firms with over 7,500 employees on five continents in 30+ countries. A&M's Energy practice has deep global industry relationships and an extensive track record in maximizing enterprise value for its clients.

ABOUT DYNAMO ENERGY HUB

Dynamo Energy Hub is a global network that brings together traditional energy companies, climate tech innovators, investors, and thought leaders to shape the future of energy. By connecting leading global corporations to leading investors and the most innovative startups in climate tech Dynamo is facilitating the energy transition. Our membership benefits from our monthly events and use of our hubs in cities throughout the world including, New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Denver, Boulder, Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Portsmouth, Zurich, and soon in London.

