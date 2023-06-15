While Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) slammed the Treasury Department's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act(P.L. 117-169; IRA), a bipartisan group of Senators has backed legislation that may serve as a catalyst for a carbon border adjustment mechanism. On the state level, Virginia regulators approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R-VA) plan to withdraw the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Finally, Britain's National Grid called on a coal-fired power plant to stand by in anticipation of increased electricity use during the warmer months.

