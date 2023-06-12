ARTICLE

In This Podcast Episode

Reports of climate-related disaster have made headlines across the country, from flooding in California to record-breaking heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest and all manner of extreme weather in between. These phenomena seem to be happening more frequently and more intensely as climate change continues to advance. In ways large and small, we're all being forced to adapt to a new normal—and this episode's guest on In the Public Interest is more familiar with these changes than most.

In this episode, co-host John Walsh welcomes Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and former partner in WilmerHale's Denver office. During his time at WilmerHale, Connor's practice focused on natural resources, energy development and Native American law. Before joining WilmerHale, Connor held an array of high-level positions in the Obama Administration.

Connor talks through the Army Corps of Engineers' Civil Works program's efforts navigating and maintaining our waterways and engaging in flood risk reduction. He shares about the program's important role on the front lines of the federal government's response to climate change. Walsh and Connor also discuss how we can prepare the country's infrastructure for our uncertain climate future and how the Army Corps of Engineers' Civil Works program is working to build "climate resilience" into the next generation of American infrastructure.

