Within the past two weeks, Congress and the White House brokered a debt ceiling deal, which includes several permitting provisions. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized rulemaking to strengthen oil spill and hazardous substance release standards. On the state level, pieces of climate-related legislation have come to a halt in New Jersey, New York and Washington. Finally, a report from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveal that the past year's increase in carbon levels is one of the largest on record.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.