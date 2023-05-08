This week's ESG litigation and risk update begins the Fifth Circuit's recent dismissal of a suit challenging the Biden Administration's greenhouse gas cost estimates. We also discuss the ongoing battle between the Biden Administration and congressional Republicans regarding the DOL's 401(k) rule.

We then provide an update on the conclusion of a recent enforcement action by the SEC concerning alleged material misrepresentations in ESG disclosures as well as a recently finalized CFPB rule concerning data collection for small business lending.

We also discuss several recently filed Supreme Court petitions concerning firearms.

At the state level, this week's update focuses on the continuing backlash by Republican state attorneys general against asset managers and ESG investing along with a recent veto by the Governor of Arizona of a bill that would boycott banks asserted to "discriminate" against the firearms industry.

Finally, the update discusses recent market research reports, including a report warning that carbon offsets registries may be significantly overvaluing offsets projects.

FEDERAL DEVELOPMENTS:

Fifth Circuit Rejects States' Challenge of Biden Administration's Greenhouse Gas Cost Estimates

On April 5, the Fifth Circuit dismissed a lawsuit brought by ten state attorneys general against President Biden in 2021 challenging an executive order that re-established the Obama-era "Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases." The working group was tasked with publishing "estimates of the monetized damages associated with incremental increases in greenhouse gas emissions" for use by agencies when conducting cost-benefit analyses. Shortly after the working group issued interim estimates, the States filed suit alleging that the executive order and the estimates were procedurally invalid and arbitrary and capricious. The district court granted the States' motion for a preliminary injunction last year, but the Fifth Circuit granted a stay pending appeal.

On appeal, the Fifth Circuit vacated the preliminary injunction and dismissed the action for lack of standing. It reasoned that the States' allegations of injury-in-fact were deficient because they relied on "a chain of hypotheticals: federal agencies may (or may not) premise their actions on the Interim Estimates in a manner that may (or may not) burden the States." The Fifth Circuit thus aligned itself with the Eighth Circuit, which reached the same conclusion in a near-identical suit last year.

Congressional Republicans Introduce New Anti-ESG Bill Following Biden Veto

As reported in Bloomberg Law, congressional Republicans are working on new anti-ESG legislation that would amend ERISA to mandate that retirement account managers consider only pecuniary factors when investing and explicitly rule out ESG factors.

This new bill is a response to President Biden's recent veto blocking a bill that would overturn the Department of Labor's ESG 401(k) rule.

Rep. Andy Barr, one of the sponsors of the bill, has previously indicated that congressional Republicans intend to take an increasingly aggressive stance against ESG investing. He has also stated that he and his team will "mark-up a series of bills to counter the ESG movement."

Brazilian Mining Company Pays $55.9 Million to Settle SEC "Greenwashing" Charges

A Brazilian mining company has agreed to pay $55.9 million to settle charges brought by the SEC last spring concerning the company's allegedly false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams prior to the 2019 collapse of the Brumadinho dam that killed 270 people.

According to the Associate Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, the settlement is intended to "demonstrate that public companies can and should be held accountable for material misrepresentations in their ESG-related disclosures, just as they would for any other material misrepresentations."

CFPB Announces Final Rule Regarding Data Collection for Small Business Lending

On March 30, 2023, the CFPB published its final rule requiring financial institutions to collect data regarding small business loan applications, to (among other things) create a database of such information and to allow government authorities to assess potential areas for fair lending enforcement.

Covered financial institutions are required (1) to collect and report data provided by the borrower (such as whether the business is minority, woman, or LGBTQI+-owned); (2) create a "firewall" to prevent certain protected information from reaching certain other employees like underwriters; and (3) maintain procedures reasonably designed to collect the information.

While there is a one year grace period for enforcement penalties, the largest lenders to small businesses will need to comply beginning October 1, 2024, with mid-size and smaller lenders phased in April 1, 2025 and January 1, 2026, respectively.

Regulators such as the CFPB, HUD, DOJ, Federal Trade Commission, and the private class action bar could use the new data to support litigation under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and other laws.

Potential litigation challenges to the CFPB's authority to issue the rule are possible and the Chair of the House Financial Services Committee called the Rule "disastrous" for small lenders, and announced that the House Financial Services Committee "will explore all options—including the Congressional Review Act—to ensure [the Rule] does not take effect."

Fifth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Texas Employee's Challenge to State Ban on Investment in Companies that Boycott Israel

The Fifth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a Texas government employee's challenge to Texas's requirement that state and municipal pension funds divest from companies that boycott Israel, holding that the employee lacked standing.

The court explained that any possible future economic injury from adverse investment outcomes was too speculative to amount to a concrete injury; and that the divestment requirement did not violate the employee's First Amendment rights, as distinct from companies on the divestment list.

Republican States Support NRA Cert Petition Claiming State Bank regulator's Warnings of Reputational Risk Violate First Amendment

In 2018, after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the New York Department of Financial Services issued a press release "urg[ing] all insurance companies and banks doing business in New York to join the companies that have already discontinued their arrangements with the NRA, and to take prompt actions to manage these risks and promote public health and safety," along with an accompanying "Guidance on Risk Management." The NRA sued, alleging that the Department's Superintendent, Maria Vullo, violated its First Amendment rights by pressuring its business partners to end their relationships with the NRA because she disagreed with its political advocacy. The Second Circuit held that the NRA's complaint failed to state a viable claim.

The NRA has filed a cert petition seeking Supreme Court review of that decision. On April 5, a group of Republican-led states filed an amicus brief in support of petition, arguing that the Second Circuit decision gives "state officials license to target and crack-down on their political opponents' protected speech." The Supreme Court will consider the NRA's petition at its conference on April 28.

United States Petitions for Supreme Court Review of Fifth Circuit Bump Stock Decision

The United States has filed a cert petition seeking Supreme Court review of the Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in January holding that the federal statutory definition of "machinegun" does not include bump stocks, so that the ATF's regulation outlawing them is invalid. The United States argues that the Fifth Circuit's decision conflicts with decisions of other courts of appeals on an important question of federal law.

While the cert petition is pending, the parties continue to litigate the appropriate remedy in light of the Fifth Circuit's decision, with the plaintiffs in the case seeking nationwide vacatur of the ATF rule.

STATE-LEVEL DEVELOPMENTS:

Republican State Attorneys General Continue to Challenge Asset Managers on ESG Investing

On March 30, 21 Republican state AGs sent a letter to 53 asset managers citing concerns that ESG investing may violate asset managers' fiduciary and other legal duties.

The letter combines several themes present in other recent attacks on asset managers by state AGs and members of Congress, including assertions of breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with ESG investing and support of ESG-related proposals in proxy voting along with alleged antitrust violations based on involvement in organizations such as Climate Action 100+ and the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

The letter concludes that asset managers "are not the same as political or social activists and you should not be allowing the vast savings entrusted to you to be commandeered by activists to advance non-financial goals."

Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Targeting Discrimination Against Firearms Industry

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have required government contracts worth at least $100,000 to include a written certification that the company does not discriminate against the firearms industry.

In her veto letter, Gov. Hobbs stated that the bill is "unnecessary" and warned that, if enacted, the bill "could result in banks leaving Arizona's market" which would "limit competition and increase costs for local governments."

The vetoed legislation was similar to laws enacted in other traditionally Republican states, such as Texas, that aim to prevent discrimination by financial institutions against the fossil fuels and firearms industries. A study published last year shows that Texas' fossil fuel and firearms anti-discrimination laws increase borrowing costs in the state.

Certain States Continue Efforts to Block ESG 401(k) Rule in Texas Federal Court

In prior emails, we noted that 25 state attorneys general filed suit in Texas federal court seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the Department of Labor rule that allows plan managers to consider climate change and other ESG factors when selecting retirement investments.

The states recently filed reply briefing in support of their efforts to block the rule, claiming that it violates the DOL's authority under ERISA and is so broad as to trigger the major questions doctrine, which was utilized by the Supreme Court last year to invalidate the EPA's emissions regulations.

The case is pending before Judge Kacsmaryk in the Northern District of Texas, who is known for striking down Biden-administration laws. He recently issued a high-profile ruling banning an abortion drug, which was upheld in part by the Fifth Circuit.

MARKET RESEARCH AND INVESTOR ACTION:

Carbon Offset Registries May Allow Companies to Claim Excess Climate Benefits

According to a new report published in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, major carbon offsets registries are systematically over-crediting offsets projects. This over-crediting may allow some companies to make unjustified claims about their climate progress.

The researchers found that voluntary offsets registries did not follow standards to ensure that projects have a real and tangible impact on carbon levels or confirm that credits were funding programs that otherwise wouldn't have occurred.

Political Pressures Create Concerns for Institutional Investors on ESG Investing, Global Survey Shows

According to a new survey by international asset manager Robeco, institutional investors are worried about the political and legal ramifications of integrating climate factors into their portfolios, as well as the consequences of failing to do so.

Although the survey indicated that climate change continues to be a key focus for most investors, growing political pressures and anti-ESG sentiment have heightened concerns that "investment policies to avoid investing in fossil fuels will make it harder to operate in certain jurisdictions or locations, which are taking an anti-ESG approach."

While US investors become increasingly trapped within a mounting political debate, investors in Europe and Asia conversely fear the consequences of not using sustainability factors when investing.

Investor Group Urges Companies to Provide "Credible Net Zero Transition Plans"

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) recently launched a Net Zero Engagement Initiative intended to scale and accelerate climate-related corporate engagement.

According to a press release by the IIGCC, the initiative is intended to help investors align more of their portfolio with the goals of the Paris Agreement as set out by investor net zero commitments.

To jump start this goal, the IIGCC sent letters to over 100 focus companies outlining expectations for credible net zero transition plans, including recommendations for comprehensive net zero commitments, aligned greenhouse gas emissions targets, emissions performance tracking, and a credible decarbonization strategy.

