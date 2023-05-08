This week's ESG litigation and risk update starts with state-level developments, including anti-ESG efforts in West Virginia, a lawsuit in Utah, and a strategic alliance led by Florida.

In federal news, the EPA proposed new rules for PFAS in drinking water, and President Biden exercised the first veto of his presidency, blocking Republican lawmakers' efforts to overturn DOL's ESG 401(k) rule.

Digital tracking tools and use of customer data continue to be the focus of an emerging litigation trend, as the Ninth Circuit asked the FTC for an amicus brief regarding the proper scope of preemption under a federal privacy statute, an online therapy company was hit with a fine for improperly disclosing customer information, and another retailer faces suit over its alleged use of "session replay" tracking software.

This update concludes with environmental and product-related news, including a decision from the Eighth Circuit and an amicus brief from the DOJ regarding the proper venue for state climate-change lawsuits, a nearly-literal "greenwashing" lawsuit, and a settlement from a German asset manager resolving claims about its "sustainable" ESG fund.



STATE-LEVEL DEVELOPMENTS:

West Virginia Legislature Passes Anti-ESG Shareholder Bill

On March 10, the West Virginia Senate voted 30-2 in favor of passing House Bill 2862, which would prevent state investment boards from casting proxy votes based on ESG factors. If passed, the state Investment Management Board and other fund managers who manage more than $34 billion in public pension and state investment funds would only be permitted to cast proxy votes based on financial interests of pensioners.

State Treasurer Riley Moore has praised the bill as a "way to protect pensioner and taxpayer dollars from woke Wall Street activists who prioritize their own political and social agendas over the best financial interests of our people." However, Senator Mike Oliverio and the state Investment Management Board have expressed concerns regarding the bill's broad scope and cost, and the potential for increased risk to state pensions.

Governor Jim Justice has until March 29 to act on this bill.

Republican State Governors Announce Alliance Against ESG

On March 16, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is leading a group of 19 Republican state governors in a movement aimed at preventing "the proliferation of ESG throughout America."

Through this alliance, the governors vow to coordinate their attacks on ESG by: (1) blocking the use of ESG in all investment decisions at the state and local level; (2) banning the financial sector from considering "Social Credit Scores" in banking and lending practices; and (3) preventing financial institutions from "discriminating" against companies on the basis of social and political issues, such as firearms ownership, border security, and environmental sustainability.

Last month, Governor DeSantis introduced a body of legislation aimed at similar goals.

Utah Files Lawsuit Against NAAG Targeting ESG Investment

On March 7, 2023, Utah's Attorney General Sean Reyes filed a lawsuit against the National Association of Attorneys General ("NAAG") "asking a judge to clarify whether NAAG's custody of Utah's public funds is subject to Utah law governing the investment of public funds."

The complaint, which requests declaratory and injunctive relief, alleges that NAAG is the custodian of money belonging to Utah derived from various settlements entered by Utah and other NAAG member-states, and that as the custodian of Utah public money, NAAG must comply with Utah's State Money Management Act. But, Utah alleges, "it appears that NAAG does not comply" with that law because, while NAAG has asserted that its investments contain "no mention of ESG," "outside observers have noted that 'line items in the fund clearly show investment in ESG-oriented entities like BlackRock and DFA Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Fund.'"

FEDERAL DEVELOPMENTS:

EPA Proposes New Standards for PFAS in Drinking Water

The U.S. EPA announced on March 14, 2023, a proposed rule to establish limits on six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") known to occur in drinking water. If finalized, the rule would establish drinking water standards, referred to as Maximum Containment Levels, and health-based Maximum Contaminant Level Goals for the six compounds. The rule would also require public water systems to monitor for the compounds, notify the public of PFAS detected at or above the proposed standards, and engage in mitigation if the substances exceed the proposed standards. Public comment will be accepted for sixty days from publication in the Federal Register.

You can read more in a recent Jones Day Alert.

President Biden's First Veto Defends DOL's 401(k) Rule

On March 20, President Biden issued the first veto of his presidency, blocking congressional efforts to overturn the Department of Labor's ESG 401(k) rule, "Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights," which we discussed in a previous update email. The President's veto protects the ability of plan managers to consider ESG factors when selecting retirement investments and exercising shareholder rights.

Republicans were unable to override the veto and may turn their attention to the courts and sue the Biden Administration, asserting that the DOL rule violates federal benefits law and administrative procedure.

DATA PRIVACY & SOCIAL LITIGATION:

Ninth Circuit Calls for FTC Brief on COPPA Preemption

A previous update email noted the Ninth Circuit's decision to reverse a district court's dismissal of a putative class action against Google regarding online tracking of minors. Google subsequently filed a petition for panel rehearing or rehearing en banc, arguing that the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act's ("COPPA") preemption clause must be read more broadly to block consumers from pursuing similar state causes of action.

Now, the Ninth Circuit has asked the Federal Trade Commission to submit an amicus brief outlining its views on whether COPPA preempts consumers from pursuing parallel state law claims in private litigation.

Online Counseling Company to Pay Fine for Sharing Customer Data with Advertisers

On March 2, the FTC unveiled a complaint and proposed consent decree involving an online counseling company. The FTC alleged that the company's website inadequately described the site's use of third-party cookies and web beacons, and that the use of those technologies thus improperly "disclosed Visitors' and Users' email addresses, IP addresses, enrollment in the Service, and certain Intake Questionnaire responses" to third parties in an attempt to target and garner new customers.

According to the proposed consent decree, the company must, among other things, pay a $7.8 million fine, notify its users, submit to third-party security assessments, and refrain from misrepresenting its data practices in the future. The consent decree is now in a 30-day public comment period before the Commission votes whether to finalize it.

Equipment Retailer Draws Lawsuit for Allegedly Tracking Website Visitors' Actions

Following dozens of nearly-identical class actions that have been filed since last year in Pennsylvania and California, an outdoor equipment retailer was sued in a proposed class action lawsuit in California on March 5. The complaint alleges that the company utilizes invasive "session replay" software to record the digital actions of its website visitors, including "mouse or finger movements, clicks, scrolls, zooms, window resizes, keystrokes, text entry," and more. Plaintiffs assert claims for unlawful wiretapping and interception of electronic communication, statutory larceny for the stealing of information, unfair competition, trespass to chattels, and violation of several privacy laws.

ENVIRONMENTAL LITIGATION AND RELATED DISPUTES:

Department of Justice Weighs in on Jurisdiction for Climate Change Suits

On March 16, the Department of Justice filed an amicus brief in Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Inc. v. Bd. of County Comm'rs of Boulder County recommending that the Supreme Court deny the pending petition for certiorari. Boulder originally sued two international energy companies in state court, asserting causes of action for public nuisance, private nuisance, trespass, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. The companies removed the case to federal court, only for that court to find that it lacked jurisdiction over the apparently state-law claims. On appeal, the companies argued that federal courts should have jurisdiction of the suit as a matter of federal common law. The Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit rejected that argument and affirmed the district court's order for remand. The defendants filed a petition for certiorari on June 8, 2022. In early October 2022, the Supreme Court invited the Solicitor General to file a brief expressing the views of the United States.

According to U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the lower courts got it right: "[u]nder the well-pleaded complaint rule, respondents' claims do not present a federal question, and petitioners have identified no sound basis for recharacterizing those claims." Moreover, she noted that "[a]ll five courts of appeals that have considered the question have held that state-law actions like respondents' are not removable to federal court." The view that this case should be heard in state court departs from the United States' position in a similar 2020 case, BP p.l.c. v. Mayor & City Council of Baltimore, where then-Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall posited that such claims may arise under federal law for jurisdictional purposes. But Solicitor General Prelogar asserts "the change in administration" and intervening contrary decisions from several courts of appeals has caused the United States to "reexamine[] its position."

The Supreme Court's decision on this petition could affect the future of climate change litigation, including several currently-pending lawsuits. For example, a similar story is playing out in D.C. v. Exxon Mobil Corp., et al., where defendants and amici are seeking to undo the district court's order remanding the case to state court.

Eighth Circuit Affirms Remand of Minnesota Climate Suit

The Eighth Circuit now joins the First, Third, Fourth, Ninth, and Tenth Circuits in rejecting the argument that state-law climate change lawsuits can be heard in federal court in its recent ruling: Minnesota v. American Petroleum Institute, et al.

Affirming the district court's remand, the Eight Circuit concluded that Minnesota's claims are not completely preempted by federal law and do not necessarily raise a substantial, disputed federal question. It also rejected arguments from the energy companies that the district court had jurisdiction under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the federal officer removal statute, or the Class Action Fairness Act.

Newly-Filed Lawsuit Asserts Theory of "Executional Greenwashing"

Although "greenwashing" lawsuits are nothing new, a complaint filed in New York federal court on March 13 bases its claims on a somewhat novel theory that the plaintiff calls "executional" greenwashing.

According to the plaintiff, the product at issue contains harmful levels of dioxane, alleged to be a "probable human carcinogen." However, the complaint does not cite any explicitly misleading statements regarding the environmental or health implications of the product. Instead, it accuses the seller of misleadingly communicating the product's "ecological attributes" through the use of "'nature-evoking elements' . . . like stylized flowers, leaves, butterflies and 'an intensive use of the color green.'" If accepted by the court, this broad conception of deception could lead to a fresh wave of greenwashing litigation.

German Asset Manager Settles Greenwashing Case

An asset manager settled a greenwashing suit brought by a watchdog group alleging that the asset manager overstated the sustainability credentials of its "Invest ESG Climate Tech" fund. Through a "cease-and-desist declaration," the manager has promised to refrain from marketing certain features of its ESG fund as sustainable.

