Climate change and armed conflicts are now increasingly defining the subject matter of international disputes and impacting the way international disputes are addressed and resolved. Foley Hoag attorneys held a roundtable discussion during Paris Arbitration Week of issues in dispute resolution arising from Climate Change, Peace, and Security. Our panelists covered a wide array of current topics, including:

Climate change advisory opinion proceedings before the International Court of Justice and International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

Climate change and military conflicts in investment arbitrations and international commercial arbitrations.

An African perspective on climate change and war-related issues in international disputes.

An overview of parties' rights and available tools to preserve set aside grounds relating to war and climate change issues arising during arbitrations.

