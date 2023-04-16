Listen to this post

Fireworks continue from the Louisiana legislature on CCS. Since our previous post covering the legislative session, the filed CCS bills now include:

HB 10, which would remove expropriation authority from all CCS activity.1 HB 35, which would prevent the Commissioner of Conservation from permitting any activity related to CCS in St. Helena Parish.2 HB120, which would prohibit above-surface structures on Lake Maurepas and Lake Ponchartrain.3 HB 267, which would place a ten-year moratorium on CCS activity involving Lake Maurepas and the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area.4 HB 308, which would require Environmental Impact Statements for CCS activity involving Lake Maurepas and the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area.5 HB 312, which would remove the statutory damage cap for claims against CCS entities and impose strict liability for damages.6 HB 453, which would prohibit all CCS facilities except in the Gulf of Mexico.7 HB 454, which would prohibit all CCS activity in a parish until approved in that parish at a referendum election for that purpose.8 SB 141, which would make a limited grammatical change to clean-up a certain CCS provision.9 HB 571, which would make comprehensive changes to the CCS statutes, including notice provisions to local authorities, allocation of funds to local authorities, and increased financial and regulatory requirements on operators.10

We will continue to provide updates on this blog as the legislative session proceeds.

Liskow has a lobbying group which assists client before the Louisiana legislature, including CCUS matters. If you need assistance or would like to discuss any of these matters, please contact us.

