President Biden issued his first veto to reject a Congressional Review Act measure to shoot down the Department of Labor's environmental, social, and governance-related (ESG) rule. Governors are also pushing back on the Biden administration, as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) led a group of states in rolling back state-level ESG efforts. Finally, the United Nations issued a report that warned of a closing window to address climate change.

