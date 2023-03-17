This week, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)—alongside over 50 other lawmakers—sent a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler urging the Commission to hold firm in its stringent climate disclosure rule. The Senate took action to nullify another Biden-Harris administration rulemaking, as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) joined Republicans to potentially strike down a Department of Labor (DOL) rule that allows those that oversee retirement funds to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. In California, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Diablo Canyon an exemption to continue as Pacific Gas & Electric seeks permission to operate past 2025. Finally, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change recently announced the committee members that will determine the Conference of Parties 27's (COP27) loss and damage deal.

To read Akin Gump's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

