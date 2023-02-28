United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update
28 February 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Environmental Protection Agency issued its initial guidance
on the Inflation Reduction Act's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act.
Further, the Treasury Department—in collaboration with the
Internal Revenue Service and the Department of
Energy—released guidance on the Qualifying Advanced Energy
Project Credit and the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program.
On the state level, a bipartisan group of California lawmakers are
supporting a $4.5 billion bond dedicated to climate and flood
programs to compensate for reductions in environment spending in
Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Finally,
the International Energy Agency criticized the fossil fuel industry
for not adequately investing in greenhouse gas emissions reduction
technologies.
