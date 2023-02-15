Watch our session from New York City Climate Week with BlackRock: Navigating global climate change - learnings on how financial institutions can prepare

The move to a net zero economy presents a new set of challenges for financial institutions. But it also marks a unique chance to realize the opportunities created by the transition. Central to this is being able to assess your exposure to climate risk, so you can develop a credible transition plan. But in this complex and fast-moving space, how do financial leaders set themselves up for success? Watch the recording of our session at New York City Climate Week where Baringa and BlackRock shared lessons across three areas that are crucial to get right.

In our session we explored:

Developing the right approach to scenario analysis and building your data analytics capability. Scoping and realizing your climate risk target state Upskilling your people and teams

Watch the recording

self

Speakers

James Belmont, Partner, Financial Services, Baringa

Cindra Maharaj, Partner, Financial Services, Baringa

Antonio Silva, Global Head of Aladdin Sustainability Lab, BlackRock

Michael Elter, Expert in Climate Change, Baringa

About Baringa and Blackrock

Baringa is the leading advisor on this issue globally. Having helped financial institutions across the world to build their climate risk capabilities and develop net zero strategies, we understand the drivers of success and the common pitfalls to avoid.

BlackRock is at the forefront of new developments as sustainable investing and ESG themes continue to evolve. Blackrock's Aladdin Climate platform was built by investors for investors to understand climate risks and opportunities across investments.

Originally published 21 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.