Watch our session from New York City Climate Week with BlackRock: Navigating global climate change - learnings on how financial institutions can prepare
The move to a net zero economy presents a new set of challenges for financial institutions. But it also marks a unique chance to realize the opportunities created by the transition. Central to this is being able to assess your exposure to climate risk, so you can develop a credible transition plan. But in this complex and fast-moving space, how do financial leaders set themselves up for success? Watch the recording of our session at New York City Climate Week where Baringa and BlackRock shared lessons across three areas that are crucial to get right.
In our session we explored:
- Developing the right approach to scenario analysis and building your data analytics capability.
- Scoping and realizing your climate risk target state
- Upskilling your people and teams
Speakers
- James Belmont, Partner, Financial Services, Baringa
- Cindra Maharaj, Partner, Financial Services, Baringa
- Antonio Silva, Global Head of Aladdin Sustainability Lab, BlackRock
- Michael Elter, Expert in Climate Change, Baringa
About Baringa and Blackrock
Baringa is the leading advisor on this issue globally. Having helped financial institutions across the world to build their climate risk capabilities and develop net zero strategies, we understand the drivers of success and the common pitfalls to avoid.
BlackRock is at the forefront of new developments as sustainable investing and ESG themes continue to evolve. Blackrock's Aladdin Climate platform was built by investors for investors to understand climate risks and opportunities across investments.
Originally published 21 September 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.